Villagers in Kushalnagar taluk of Karnataka's Kodagu dist protest against water sports, threaten election boycott

MADIKERI: Posters stating 'boycotting elections over need of pure water' were stuck outside the houses across Harangi and Atturu limits in Kushalnagar taluk. The villagers alleged that they are being supplied impure water from Harangi even as they alleged that the recent water sports activity is affecting the purity of water. They demanded immediate withdrawal of the water sports activity at Harangi.

Led by Kudumangalauru GP president Bhaskar, the villagers upheld the posters declaring to boycott the elections and hosted protest in Harangi limits. “The water sports in Harangi has started amidst severe opposition. The increased boat rides in the backwaters has polluted water that is being supplied to Atturu, Harangi and Somwarpet regions. The activities will also affect the wild animals, as increased elephants and other wildlife come to the backwaters to quench the thirst,” explained Bhaskar.