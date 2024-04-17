Villagers in Kushalnagar taluk of Karnataka's Kodagu dist protest against water sports, threaten election boycott

MADIKERI: Posters stating 'boycotting elections over need of pure water' were stuck outside the houses across Harangi and Atturu limits in Kushalnagar taluk. The villagers alleged that they are being supplied impure water from Harangi even as they alleged that the recent water sports activity is affecting the purity of water. They demanded immediate withdrawal of the water sports activity at Harangi.
Led by Kudumangalauru GP president Bhaskar, the villagers upheld the posters declaring to boycott the elections and hosted protest in Harangi limits. “The water sports in Harangi has started amidst severe opposition. The increased boat rides in the backwaters has polluted water that is being supplied to Atturu, Harangi and Somwarpet regions. The activities will also affect the wild animals, as increased elephants and other wildlife come to the backwaters to quench the thirst,” explained Bhaskar.
The villagers exhibited oil-filled water allegedly being supplied to them. “The water is polluted with diesel. Apart from drinking, the water cannot be used even to take bath and wash utensils as it is mixed with diesel,” alleged Gangamma, a resident. The villages have nearly 300 families and posters of boycotting elections have been stuck on majority house compounds in the area. They demanded that the water sports activity be stopped immediately, failing which they threatened to boycott elections.