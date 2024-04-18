123 vehicles have fines of over Rs 1 lakh each in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: In Bengaluru, 123 vehicles have pending traffic fines of over Rs 1 lakh each. The Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) listed 2,858 vehicles, each with fines of over Rs 50,000 for violations in the last five years.

These also include three vehicles that have pending fines of over Rs 2 lakh. The highest penalty for a two-wheeler is a whopping Rs 2.91 lakh for 475 violations.

The total fine amount is Rs 19,54,16,400 from 3,71,416 cases. Of the 2,858 vehicles, 2,742 are two-wheelers, totalling 3,61,294 cases, followed by 100 cars with 8,603 violations, along with vans, school buses, and others.

The majority of violations among two-wheeler riders were for not wearing headgear, pillion not wearing helmet, jumping traffic signals and displaying defective number plates.

A total of 3,12,727 cases were booked against riders and pillion riders not wearing helmets. In cars, the highest violations were for not wearing the seat belt, using mobile phones while driving and stopping on the zebra crossing.