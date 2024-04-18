At 146 days, Bengaluru experiences longest dry spell

BENGALURU: As other parts of Karnataka, including Vijayapura, Bidar and Bagalkot. are experiencing rainfall, Bengaluru, which is globally known for its pleasant climate has experienced the longest dry spell for the first time in the last 62 years.

According to IMD data, the city has experienced a prolonged dry spell for 146 days. The last good rain Bengaluru received was on November 7 and 8 with 71.2mm and 29.3mm, respectively. On November 23, the city received 1.6mm which was the last good one. After that on December 3 and 4, the city received 0.3mm and 0.4mm rainfall, respectively.

“The December rainfall is of no significance as it was not even 1 mm rainfall. This time is the longest dry spell for the city since 1962. From 1962-2024, there have been nine years when the city received no rainfall from January-March — 1964, 1965, 1973, 1975, 1976, 1983, 1992, 1996 and 2007,” IMD- Bengaluru Director N Puvaiarasan told The New Indian Express.