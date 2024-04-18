At 146 days, Bengaluru experiences longest dry spell

BENGALURU: As other parts of Karnataka, including Vijayapura, Bidar and Bagalkot. are experiencing rainfall, Bengaluru, which is globally known for its pleasant climate has experienced the longest dry spell for the first time in the last 62 years.
According to IMD data, the city has experienced a prolonged dry spell for 146 days. The last good rain Bengaluru received was on November 7 and 8 with 71.2mm and 29.3mm, respectively. On November 23, the city received 1.6mm which was the last good one. After that on December 3 and 4, the city received 0.3mm and 0.4mm rainfall, respectively.
“The December rainfall is of no significance as it was not even 1 mm rainfall. This time is the longest dry spell for the city since 1962. From 1962-2024, there have been nine years when the city received no rainfall from January-March — 1964, 1965, 1973, 1975, 1976, 1983, 1992, 1996 and 2007,” IMD- Bengaluru Director N Puvaiarasan told The New Indian Express.
El Nino hinders cloud formation
“But from December 4 to April 17, 2024, this is the longest. Other districts in Karnataka have been experiencing light rainfall to thundershowers, but there has been no cloud cover in Bengaluru city. This is because of the El Nino effect. It is also due the formation of a system which is 3.2 km above mean sea level, this is not allowing the clouds to form,” IMD- Bengaluru Director N Puvaiarasan added.
Another IMD official added that the prolonged dry spell and rise in maximum temperatures is also because of local convection.
The reduction in green cover and water bodies are all contributing to this. Weather experts also pointed out that while IMD has forecast above normal south west monsoon for the entire country, Bengaluru has the experience of sudden intense downpour. This intense heat only increases the probability of it. During the prolonged dry spell, some parts of Bengaluru, experienced water crises.