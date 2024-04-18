BJP government massively under-invested in education: Forum

“Despite its repeated promises to invest 6% of GDP in citizens’ education, the MoE has a budget that’s equivalent to approximately 0.4% of GDP (about a third of the New York City’s education spend), which amounts to a highly inadequate contribution of around Rs 700 per Indian per year (much lower than Brazil or South Africa, fellow BRICS nations, spend on their citizens),” claimed a press release from the forum on Wednesday.

The Centre’s contributions fall short of the states’ contribution, who altogether contribute around 3.4% of GDP. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had been stridently critical of the low education spending in the country in 2013 when in the opposition. He had then suggested that overall investment in education should be 7% of GDP and not around the 4% that it was (and where it still remains, thanks to the Centre’s unwillingness to pony up the money), the report alleged.

The forum remarked that due to the poor investment in education, Indians are at risk of cognitive and physical impairments as a result of poor Early Childhood Care and Education, and in higher education, half the graduates are found to be unemployed.