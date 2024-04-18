BJP national leaders to carpet-bomb Karnataka from April 20

BENGALURU: With just a few days left for the Lok Sabha polls in Karnataka, BJP is planning a blitzkrieg by its national leaders starting from April 20, five days prior to polling. Every day, one prominent leader or the other will take part in multiple rallies and roadshows in different parts of the state.

BJP’s Election Management Committee Convener and BJP Karnataka State General Secretary V Sunil Kumar said on Wednesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take part in a public rally on April 20 at Chikkaballapur, where he will also address party workers from Chikkaballapur and Kolar. He will then head to Palace Grounds in Bengaluru to address party workers from Bangalore South, North, Central and Rural constituencies.

On April 21, BJP national president JP Nadda will be in the state for two days. “We are yet to confirm the places,” Kumar said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will spend an entire day in Bengaluru on April 23. “He will take part in a roadshow at Yeshwanthpur at 10 am. Later, he will address a public rally at Yelahanka at 12.30 pm. He will also take part in roadshows at Bommanahalli at 4 pm and Mahadevapura at 7 pm,” he said.

On April 24, Shah will address a public rally at Chikkamagaluru. He will later go to Tumakuru to participate in a backward classes convention and in the evening he will be in Hubballi for a roadshow.

“On April 24, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be at Rajarajeshwarinagar in Bengaluru for a roadshow. Later he will be in Madikeri. On the same day, he will be at Malpe in Udupi,” Kumar said. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will also be in Karnataka on April 24 and the places are yet to be decided.