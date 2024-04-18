College student hacked to death in Hubballi campus; alleged jilted lover arrested

After the attack, Neha was rushed to KIMS Hospital, where she tragically passed away despite efforts to save her. Congress leaders, including MLA Prasad Abbayya, visited the hospital to extend condolences to Neha's grieving family.

Neha was a first year student of MCA 1st year at BVB, Neha was reportedly being pestered by the accused for many months. He had also proposed to her recently which was rejected by the victim. Angered by her move, the accused was planning to murder Neha. Police said that the accused had said to his friends that he will finish the girl who has rejected his offer.

The police said that the accused has been arrested and further inquiry is underway. “Its looks like a love reject case which forced him to act. We are also inquiring with friends and relatives of Neha to get more details on the motive of the murder,” said an investigating officer.

Meanwhile, the city unit of ABVP, the student wing of BJP has decided to stage a protest in front of the college demanding strict action against the accused.