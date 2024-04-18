For BJP, PM Modi’s name itself is a guarantee: Bangalore Central LS candidate PC Mohan

How is the response during campaigning?

The response is very good. For the last two months, I have been going door-to-door to know if the Central government schemes have reached them and telling them how to do it if they have not. A large number of people have benefited from the Central government programmes and people are happy. In the next five years, I want to concentrate on lake rejuvenation, the use of recycled water, completing the Suburban Rail project in the next 40 months, and giving emphasis to the expansion of the Metro Rail network.

Congress says its guarantees have reached people and it will help them...

People have lost faith in Congress guarantees. It is a political gimmick. Siddaramaiah said they would give 200 units of power free to all, but after coming to power they put conditions to give it only to those who consume less than 200 units. They also increased power tariffs. They have also not kept the promise of giving Rs 2,000 to all women heads of households. Only a few people have got it. For BJP, Modi’s name itself is a guarantee. People look at the performance. We will win all the 28 seats in the state. Take it from me, Congress will not even get more than 25 seats in the entire country.