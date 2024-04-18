I-T dept raiding our supporters in Bangalore: Deputy CM DK Shivakumar

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC D K Shivakumar attacked the Income Tax (IT) department, alleging that sleuths acting as “agents of BJP” had raided his supporters for the past three or four days in Kanakapura, in Bangalore Rural LS constituency, as political vendetta.

“They (IT sleuths) are only worried about me and my party. Have they raided any BJP and NDA leaders? They have acted upon the instructions of their bosses who want to harass us. Are NDA candidates spending only Rs 85 lakh in every segment, as per the ECI?” he asked.

Replying to a query at an interaction with journalists, organised by Press Club of Bengaluru, Shivakumar alleged that IT seluths have been harassing District Central Cooperative bank presidents and those who run businesses. “BJP is using IT and ED agencies as weapons due to fear of defeat in the Lok Sabha elections. It happens in every election and is not new to us,” said MP and Congress candidate DK Suresh. Speaking to the media in Ramanagara, Suresh alleged that BJP is misusing the IT department against Congress leaders.