Karnataka CM, actors, thousands of fans pay tribute to Kannada actor Dwarakish

BENGALURU: Sandalwood stars, politicians including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, senior artists and thousands of fans paid tribute to film producer and actor Dwarakish at Ravindra Kalakshetra on Wednesday. The last rites were held with full state honours at TR Mill in Chamarajpet.

Reminiscing about the late actor, CM Siddaramaiah said, “The demise of Dwarakish is painful for all Kannadigas. His contribution to the Kannada film industry as an actor, director, and producer is huge. He worked with legendary actors like Dr Rajkumar, Vishnuvardhan, and Ambareesh.”

Senior actor, producer and director V Ravichandran, after paying last respects to the legendary producer said, “Dwarakish taught us the importance of dreaming big. He was extremely important to the Kannada film industry. As his first movie was released through our banner Eshwari Productions, we were always able to remain in touch.”