Lok Sabha polls, a fight between truth and lies: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

MANDYA: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his colleagues on Wednesday stepped up their attack on former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy, who is contesting as the NDA candidate from the Mandya Lok Sabha constituency.
Siddaramaiah said Kumaraswamy, who as chief minister could not ensure the victory of his son Nikhil Kumarsawmy, is contesting from Mandya and he too will taste defeat.
Addressing a Congress rally here, he said the people of Mandya are known for making wise decisions and they will ensure the victory of Congress candidate Venkataramana Gowda (Star Chandru). Kumaraswamy, who should have contested from Bengaluru Rural, has come to Mandya as he was scared of a defeat in that constituency, he added.
He told voters to reject BJP as all the 27 MPs in the previous term failed to raise their voice against injustice to Karnataka. He said 1.91 crore women have benefited from Congress guarantees and 1.15 crore women are paid Rs 2,000 per month under the scheme.
He said the government has released Rs 50 crore for a new Mysugar factory. It will develop Brindavan Gardens under public-private partnership and complete modernisation of irrigation canals.
“I have taken an oath to complete the Mekedatu project. The Centre did not give the approval to it even when there was the ‘double engine sarkar’. Despite difficult conditions, we have given water to the people of this region,” he said.
Deputy Chief Minister DK Shiva Kumar said party senior leader Rahul Gandhi had called JDS the B team of BJP in the last election. Now, the regional party has officially joined hands with BJP and become one team.