Lok Sabha polls, a fight between truth and lies: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

MANDYA: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his colleagues on Wednesday stepped up their attack on former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy, who is contesting as the NDA candidate from the Mandya Lok Sabha constituency.

Siddaramaiah said Kumaraswamy, who as chief minister could not ensure the victory of his son Nikhil Kumarsawmy, is contesting from Mandya and he too will taste defeat.

Addressing a Congress rally here, he said the people of Mandya are known for making wise decisions and they will ensure the victory of Congress candidate Venkataramana Gowda (Star Chandru). Kumaraswamy, who should have contested from Bengaluru Rural, has come to Mandya as he was scared of a defeat in that constituency, he added.