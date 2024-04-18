INTERVIEW | Mahadayi poll issue for Karnataka, but lifeline for Goa: Pramod Sawant

BELAGAVI: At a time when the Karnataka government is waiting for wildlife and environment clearances from the Union government to implement the Mahadayi project on the Goa border, and divert water from the Mahadayi river, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said the Mahadayi is the lifeline of Goa and every effort would be made to establish Goa’s right over it. The Mahadayi may be an election issue for Karnataka, but for Goa, continuous flow of Mahadayi is a necessity.

Speaking about the May 7 Lok Sabha election, the Chief Minister expressed confidence that the ‘Modi factor’ will play a key role in giving the BJP a huge win again. Sawant was in Belagavi on Wednesday to take part in a BJP rally for Belagavi Lok Sabha candidate Jagadish Shettar, who filed his nomination papers.

In an exclusive interview with TNIE, Sawant spoke on the long-drawn inter-state Mahadayi issue and the party’s preparation for the election in Goa and Karnataka.

How do you see Karnataka’s demand for the diversion of Mahadayi water to implement the Mahadayi project?

Mahadayi (inter-state water sharing dispute) could be an election issue for Karnataka, but for us (Goa) it is not one. The river has been the lifeline of Goa and only source for survival of everything in our state, and our fight is in progress in the Supreme Court to protect this vital source of water for Goa. We are also trying to protect Goa’s interests with the Union government and Progressive River Authority for Welfare and Harmony (PRAWAH), an authority formed by the Centre for implementation of the Mahadayi Water Dispute Tribunal. We will not fall short of anything to establish our right over Mahadayi.