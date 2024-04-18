INTERVIEW | Mahadayi poll issue for Karnataka, but lifeline for Goa: Pramod Sawant

BELAGAVI: At a time when the Karnataka government is waiting for wildlife and environment clearances from the Union government to implement the Mahadayi project on the Goa border, and divert water from the Mahadayi river, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said the Mahadayi is the lifeline of Goa and every effort would be made to establish Goa’s right over it. The Mahadayi may be an election issue for Karnataka, but for Goa, continuous flow of Mahadayi is a necessity.
Speaking about the May 7 Lok Sabha election, the Chief Minister expressed confidence that the ‘Modi factor’ will play a key role in giving the BJP a huge win again. Sawant was in Belagavi on Wednesday to take part in a BJP rally for Belagavi Lok Sabha candidate Jagadish Shettar, who filed his nomination papers.
In an exclusive interview with TNIE, Sawant spoke on the long-drawn inter-state Mahadayi issue and the party’s preparation for the election in Goa and Karnataka.
How do you see Karnataka’s demand for the diversion of Mahadayi water to implement the Mahadayi project?
Mahadayi (inter-state water sharing dispute) could be an election issue for Karnataka, but for us (Goa) it is not one. The river has been the lifeline of Goa and only source for survival of everything in our state, and our fight is in progress in the Supreme Court to protect this vital source of water for Goa. We are also trying to protect Goa’s interests with the Union government and Progressive River Authority for Welfare and Harmony (PRAWAH), an authority formed by the Centre for implementation of the Mahadayi Water Dispute Tribunal. We will not fall short of anything to establish our right over Mahadayi.
Will the Goa government agree with the Supreme Court verdict on the Mahadayi issue? Opposition parties in Goa are against the diversion of even a drop of Mahadayi water to other states.
The diversion of river water is pending before the court as well as PRAWAH. The National Wildlife Board will decide what exactly has to be permitted with regard to water diversion. I agree that the issue of water is important, but conservation of environment and Mahadayi Wildlife Sanctuary, which falls in the project site, is equally important. The Goa government is following up seriously. The PRAWAH will be inspecting the project site shortly. Already, the site has been inspected by some authorities. The Goa government has submitted a report to the Supreme Court and I hope the verdict will be in the interest of both states.
At its recent meeting, the National Wildlife Board deferred consideration of the Kalasa project proposal even as National Tiger Conservation Authority had given its nod for the Mahadayi project...
The matter is still pending with various authorities. Goa is serious on matters related to conservation of environment and ecology, drinking water and flora and fauna in the Western Ghats surrounding the project site. The flow of Mahadayi water in Goa is needed for agriculture. The PRAWAH will take note of all aspects and submit a report to the Supreme Court, and we will wait for the verdict.
The development of Belagavi-Goa road via Chorla is getting delayed even after the transport minister sanctioned a two-lane highway. Why is that?
Union Minister Gadkariji sanctioned a two-lane highway via Chorla, but work is pending as it requires clearance from the Karnataka forest department. Once it is cleared, work on doubling of Chorla road will start. For now, we will persuade NHAI and the Karnataka government to get the road repaired before the onset of monsoon.
What’s your take on elections in Karnataka. Many BJP rebels are expected to enter the fray...
I will tell you clear-cut. People will vote for lotus, Viksit Bharat and Modiji across the country. All leaders and party workers will unite to ensure that PM Modi becomes PM again. In Goa, we are going to give 100 percent, winning both LS seats. We will win all 28 seats in Karnataka.
Don’t you think party leaders in Karnataka are depending too much on the Modi factor?
For the past 10 years, we have seen how the country has developed under PM Narendra Modiji. We are voting for the development of India. We ask for votes in the name of Modiji but we have also fielded experienced candidates in all constituencies.