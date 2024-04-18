No Modi wave, only guarantees wave: Congress LS candidate Mansoor Ali Khan

If elected, what is your agenda for the constituency?

If I am elected, I have an agenda that is based on development. I am very keen on pushing policy decisions on education, healthcare and infrastructure development in Bengaluru city. Infrastructure development also means, getting Bengaluru’s green cover back, development of lakes and rejuvenation of groundwater. They are huge issues, which can impact a city. What would you do if a city is without water? That is the one thing I want to draw the attention of the citizens. It is a joint responsibility of the government and citizens. We have to regain our city, we have to regain our lung space. Along with that, I want to pursue more funds for the Outer Ring Road, Metro Rail, and Suburban Rail project that has been going on forever. We need a mass transport system to solve the traffic problem in areas like Mahadevapura. We should start treating walking as a mode of transport and provide good footpaths/pathways for people to walk. Bengaluru has to be attractive to investors.

BJP says the Modi factor will work for them. How do you respond?

If I am an MP for 15 years, I will showcase my achievements as an MP. Frankly speaking, would anybody get to meet the PM? As they have nothing to show as a report card, they are talking about the Modi wave. What I see on the ground is only a guarantee wave.

Are all Congress MLAs working for you?

All are working for me and we are all united. It is a joint Congress effort and Assembly election results in the state are very encouraging.

What is your assessment of the situation in the state?

I feel, we will get more than 20 seats. The perception created by BJP will fall flat.