No Modi wave, only guarantees wave: Congress LS candidate Mansoor Ali Khan
How is the response during campaigning?
The response is overwhelming. A lot of people are coming and joining the campaign.
What are the issues that you and your party are talking about?
People are telling me that they don’t see the MP and they have not met him. They are asking me if I will also not be there (to meet them). There are many complaints, including inaccessibility (of BJP MP). One major issue that is working for us is the state government’s five guarantees. A lot of people relate to it and they are very appreciative of the state government, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and DCM DK Shivakumar.
The BJP MP from Bangalore Central or other BJP MPs from the state were not effective in Parliament. None of the 25 BJP MPs could talk to the Finance Minister or Prime Minister about the ‘My Tax My Right’ issue and drought relief funds, or do anything for Karnataka. They have nothing notable to talk about.
If elected, what is your agenda for the constituency?
If I am elected, I have an agenda that is based on development. I am very keen on pushing policy decisions on education, healthcare and infrastructure development in Bengaluru city. Infrastructure development also means, getting Bengaluru’s green cover back, development of lakes and rejuvenation of groundwater. They are huge issues, which can impact a city. What would you do if a city is without water? That is the one thing I want to draw the attention of the citizens. It is a joint responsibility of the government and citizens. We have to regain our city, we have to regain our lung space. Along with that, I want to pursue more funds for the Outer Ring Road, Metro Rail, and Suburban Rail project that has been going on forever. We need a mass transport system to solve the traffic problem in areas like Mahadevapura. We should start treating walking as a mode of transport and provide good footpaths/pathways for people to walk. Bengaluru has to be attractive to investors.
BJP says the Modi factor will work for them. How do you respond?
If I am an MP for 15 years, I will showcase my achievements as an MP. Frankly speaking, would anybody get to meet the PM? As they have nothing to show as a report card, they are talking about the Modi wave. What I see on the ground is only a guarantee wave.
Are all Congress MLAs working for you?
All are working for me and we are all united. It is a joint Congress effort and Assembly election results in the state are very encouraging.
What is your assessment of the situation in the state?
I feel, we will get more than 20 seats. The perception created by BJP will fall flat.