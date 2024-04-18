Plea in Karnataka HC against BJP LS candidate over false caste certificate

RAICHUR: The BJP is facing turmoil in Raichur Lok Sabha constituency after a person approached the Kalaburagi bench of the Karnataka High Court seeking cancellation of the ST caste certificate of its candidate Raja Amareshwara Naik, alleging that he secured the document by filling false records.

In his petition, Narasimha Naik of Karadigudda village of Manvi taluk claimed that Amareshwara Naik’s educational documents show that he belongs to the Kshtriya-Hindu community whereas Raichur constituency is reserved for a scheduled tribe candidate.

Amareshwara Naik secured the ST caste certificate to contest the LS polls through false documents, Narasimha said and urged the court to cancel the caste certificate.

Following the petition, the single-bench judge directed Amareshwar to submit an affidavit to the court in support of the caste certificate before April 19, the last date for filing papers. The court will pronounce its judgment on the same day.

Amareshwara Naik told TNIE over phone that he submitted his nomination papers to the returning officer with all the necessary documents. “I am the sitting MP from Raichur. Last time too Raichur was an ST reserve constituency and election officials had accepted the documents and people elected him. I am confident that the court will reject the petition of Narasimha,” he said.

There was no response from the BJP on what steps it proposes to take in case the court cancels the caste certificate of its candidate.

Meanwhile, Kustagi MLA Doddanagowda G Patil, who is BJP’s election in-charge of Raichur LS constituency, has the party has not discussed anything about changing its candidate, or fielding any “dummy candidate” in case the high court cancels the caste certificate of Amareshwara Naik.

“Tahsildars give caste certificates after verifying all documents. We are optimistic that the high court will dismiss the petition of Narasimha Naik,” he said.