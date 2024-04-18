PM Modi running extortion govt, threatening firms, says Rahul Gandhi

MANDYA: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday tried to reach out to the youth, farmers and women by announcing schemes such as the “right to first job”, farm loan waiver and settlement of crop insurance claims within 30 days, and financial assistance.

Addressing a rally here, the Congress leader announced legal backing for the minimum support price for farmers’ produce. He also promised agriculture reforms for their economic empowerment.Coming down heavily on the Modi government, he alleged that only a few companies, which pay kickbacks to BJP, get work orders. He accused PM Modi of running an extortion government that threatens the corporates. Institutions such as ED and CBI are being used by the Centre against those who refuse to fall in line, he alleged.

Stating that the Congress would introduce sweeping changes in governance and welfare schemes, he unveiled the “Pehali Naukari Pakki” scheme to provide guaranteed employment to the youth. It is aimed to help unemployed graduates and diploma-holders.He said the Congress will be the first political party in the world to provide “first jobs” to fresh graduates with an apprenticeship and stipend of Rs 8,500 per month.

They will be trained in public sector undertakings and other government units.