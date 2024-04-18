PM Modi running extortion govt, threatening firms, says Rahul Gandhi

MANDYA: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday tried to reach out to the youth, farmers and women by announcing schemes such as the “right to first job”, farm loan waiver and settlement of crop insurance claims within 30 days, and financial assistance.
Addressing a rally here, the Congress leader announced legal backing for the minimum support price for farmers’ produce. He also promised agriculture reforms for their economic empowerment.Coming down heavily on the Modi government, he alleged that only a few companies, which pay kickbacks to BJP, get work orders. He accused PM Modi of running an extortion government that threatens the corporates. Institutions such as ED and CBI are being used by the Centre against those who refuse to fall in line, he alleged.
Stating that the Congress would introduce sweeping changes in governance and welfare schemes, he unveiled the “Pehali Naukari Pakki” scheme to provide guaranteed employment to the youth. It is aimed to help unemployed graduates and diploma-holders.He said the Congress will be the first political party in the world to provide “first jobs” to fresh graduates with an apprenticeship and stipend of Rs 8,500 per month.
They will be trained in public sector undertakings and other government units.
Where are the jobs for youth: Rahul
HITTING out at the Modi government for failing to create jobs for the youth, he said the contract system would go and the services of employees would be regularised.Criticising the Centre for disparities in the schemes to waive loans, Rahul said loans of some wealthiest individuals have been waived while farmers have been left in the lurch.
He alleged that insurance companies have denied compensation to farmers who have suffered crop losses due to drought and floods. Announcing a crop loan waiver scheme and timely payment of crop insurance compensation within 30 days, he alleged that the present policies favoured only a few individuals.
It is because of this farmers are protesting in many parts of the country, he said. Women in the audience cheered Rahul when he announced I.N.D.I.A’s plans to provide Rs 1 lakh each a year to poor women, and increase the salary of anganwadi/ Asha workers and NREGA wages to Rs 400.
He said women will get Rs 8,500 per month other than the assistance of Rs 24,000 given by the Karnataka government.Rahul said while I.N.D.I.A is fighting to save democracy and the Constitution, the BJP and RSS are keen on changing the Constitution. He expressed concern over the Supreme Court’s ruling on electoral bonds. He accused Prime Minister Modi of being nervous when asked about the electoral bonds scam.