Show of strength as BJP's Jagadish Shettar files papers in Belagavi

BELAGAVI: Taking out a massive rally with saffron bigwigs in a show of strength, BJP candidate for Belagavi Lok Sabha constituency and former CM Jagadish Shettar submitted his nomination papers for the second time here on Wednesday. He had filed one set of nomination papers on April 15.

Former CM B S Yediyurappa, Goa CM Pramod Sawant, MP Mangala Angadi and former minister Murugesh Nirani along with thousands of party workers accompanied Shettar during the filing of papers. Rajya Sabha member Iranna Kadadi, MLAs Abhay Patil, Balachandra Jarkiholi, Duryodhan Aihole, MLC Hanumant Nirani, former MLAs Anil Benake and Prabhakar Kore were also present. The procession began from Samadevi Galli in the city after a pooja at Samadevi temple and passed through Khade Bazar Road, Ganpat Galli, Shaniwar Khoot, Kakatives and Rani Channamma Circle.

The leaders were given a grand welcome at Rani Channamma Circle with party workers, accompanied by musical instruments, bursting crackers and raising slogans in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chatrapati Shivaji, Rani Channamma and Shettar.

Addressing party workers, Yediyurappa expressed confidence that Shettar will win by more than two lakh votes. The flood of people at the rally indicates that Shettar’s victory is certain, he added.

Sawant said, “Voters should elect the BJP candidate with a huge margin to realise the party’s call for ‘Ab Ki Baar Charso Paar’. The government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will come to power for the third consecutive term in the centre. A double-engine government will come to power in Karnataka as well.”