Will hold caste census if voted, says Rahul Gandhi

He alleged that favouritism is rampant in the country and under the NDA government, only 20 businessmen have accumulated the wealth of 70 crore people. “The Modi government has waived off loans of Rs 16 lakh crore of selected businessmen. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will go to any extent to help a handful of capitalists,” he added. It has been proven that the Prime Minister is using agencies like ED and CBI to favour influential business people, he alleged.

Over 90% of people, who belong to Dalit, backward classes and minority communities, do not have any place in any sector which clearly shows that this government is not in favour of those who are downtrodden and are in need, he commented. If voted, Congress will revolutionise the system to provide representation to all communities, he added.

AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge said the aim of this election is to save the country, Constitution and democracy. If voted to power, Congress will work for the overall development of the country. It will also implement all the programmes that will be a boon for the common man, he added.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said Modi allocated only 10 minutes to highlight his government’s achievements during his speech, while dedicating the rest of it to criticise Congress.