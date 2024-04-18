Will hold caste census if voted, says Rahul Gandhi

MALUR (KOLAR) : “The people of the country should wake up to see an India that is fair as the BJP government is not acting for the benefit of the needy and farmers,” said Congress senior leader Rahul Gandhi, here on Wednesday.
Campaigning for Kolar Lok Sabha candidate KV Gowtham, he alleged that the Constitution is under threat and if the INDIA bloc is not voted to power, the people will face problems.
Recalling his visit to Bharat Gold Mines Ltd (BGML) in Kolar along with his grandmother and former PM India Gandhi, he said that if Congress is voted to power at the Centre, it will take up the caste census nationwide, which will help the needy get benefits.
He alleged that favouritism is rampant in the country and under the NDA government, only 20 businessmen have accumulated the wealth of 70 crore people. “The Modi government has waived off loans of Rs 16 lakh crore of selected businessmen. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will go to any extent to help a handful of capitalists,” he added. It has been proven that the Prime Minister is using agencies like ED and CBI to favour influential business people, he alleged.
Over 90% of people, who belong to Dalit, backward classes and minority communities, do not have any place in any sector which clearly shows that this government is not in favour of those who are downtrodden and are in need, he commented. If voted, Congress will revolutionise the system to provide representation to all communities, he added.
AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge said the aim of this election is to save the country, Constitution and democracy. If voted to power, Congress will work for the overall development of the country. It will also implement all the programmes that will be a boon for the common man, he added.
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said Modi allocated only 10 minutes to highlight his government’s achievements during his speech, while dedicating the rest of it to criticise Congress.