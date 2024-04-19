94.49 per cent turnout in B’luru for VFH, record 97.47 per cent in Dakshina Kannada

BENGALURU: Under the ‘Vote from Home’ initiative, 94.49 per cent voters aged 85 years and above and the persons with disabilities exercised their franchise in Bengaluru South, North and Central constituencies till the end of the six-day polling at 6 am on Thursday.

As per records from the returning officers, out of 6,407 voters — 6.206 senior citizens and 201 specially abled voters — 6,054 exercised their franchise.

While 81 voters who had registered under Form 12 of the Election Commission of India had passed away, 230 were not available when officials reached their homes and were considered absent and 42 of them did not vote despite being present at home.

According to officials, Bengaluru South topped with 95.56 per cent voting (2,411 of 2,523 voted). Bengaluru Central recorded 94.40 per cent voting with 1,720 of 1,822 voting. Bengaluru North reported 93.26 per cent with 1,923 of 2,062 voters exercising their franchise.

In Dakshina Kannada

Mangaluru: Dakshina Kannada recorded a voter turnout of 97.47 per cent under the ‘Vote from Home’ initiative.

In all, 8,010 senior citizens and persons with disabilities (PwD) had opted for Vote from Home and 7,807 exercised their franchise till Thursday.

The three-day voting from home began on April 15 and ended on April 17. Out of the 6,053 voters in the 85-year category, 5,878 exercised their franchise and of the 1,957 PwDs, 1,929 cast their vote from home.

Of the remaining 202 registered voters, 66 passed away and 136 did not exercise their franchise even after a second visit of the officials.