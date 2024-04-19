Ban on campaigning, exit polls from April 24 in Karnataka

BENGALURU: There will be a ban on political campaigning and exit polls from April 24, 48 hours prior to the date of voting for the Phase-2 Lok Sabha elections on April 26 in Karnataka, the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka, announced on Thursday.

As per the orders, after the closure of the campaign period, all political functionaries and party workers should not remain in constituencies where they are not registered as voters.

The district election administration and police will take all measures to check kalyana mantapas, community halls, lodges and guesthouses where outsiders were accommodated. There will be strict checking at check-posts along constituency borders to track vehicular movement from outside the constituency. ID cards will also be checked, if need be, to ascertain whether an individual is a voters or not of the constituency.