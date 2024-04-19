Bengaluru hits 38.2 degrees Celsius, rain forecast in city on April 19

BENGALURU: Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru Rural on Thursday recorded a maximum of 38.2 degrees Celsius while the city recorded a maximum of 37.2 degrees Celsius.

The IMD has forecast rainfall over Bengaluru Urban and Rural on Friday. India Meteorological Department officials said while the temperature at the airport is the highest so far, the city had recorded a maximum of 37.6 degrees Celsius on April 17.

On April 8, Bengaluru had recorded 37.2 degrees Celsius. As per IMD data, the city had recorded a maximum of 36.5 degrees Celsius on April 19, 2023, and a maximum of 36.7 degrees Celsius on April 30, 2022.

Rainfall has also been forecast over Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Belagavi, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Chamarajanagar, Chikkaballapur, Chikkamagaluru, Chitradurga, Davanagere, Hassan, Kodagu, Kolar, Mandya, Mysuru, Ramanagara, Shivamogga, Tumakuru and Vijayanagara.