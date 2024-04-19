Bengaluru 'Jalamitra' project receives 9k registrations in 30 days

BENGALURU: Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) chairman Ram Prasat Manohar on Thursday said the ‘Jalamitra’ project has received a good response with more than 9,000 registrations within 30 days.

He was speaking at a zonal workshop held as part of the Water Surplus Bengaluru campaign here.

“Registrations began on March 14 as part of the ‘Save Water - Grow Bengaluru’ campaign. More than 9,000 people responded by registering themselves as ‘Jalamitras’. No government projects can be successful without people’s participation,” Manohar said and appealed to water ambassadors (‘Jalamitras’) to make Bengaluru a water surplus city by 2026.

This campaign is aimed at raising awareness on the importance of water conservation and BWSSB’s people-friendly programmes such as water and sewage management, rainwater harvesting, etc. “People must inform BWSSB about using treated water, water wastage, and drainage problems,” the chairman said.