Bengaluru RGUHS creates roadmap for 2025, aims for global tag

BENGALURU: The Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) is looking at a new vision plan that allows for holistic medical education, to enhance the quality of health sciences and take it to the global stage. With a focus on research, training and international collaboration, RGUHS wants to be known as a “research-oriented university” and global centre of excellence.
At a press meet, RGUHS Vice-Chancellor MK Ramesh emphasised that the vision plan is not just for 2025 but beyond it, with a state-of-the-art campus, and promotion of health tourism through hospitality. “The health sector will play a big role in the coming years and RGUHS wants to take a lead in it,” he added. At a workshop organised on Thursday with key leaders from the university, the agenda was to rethink RGUHS plans and develop a new roadmap.
Some priorities include creating a student-friendly and transparent system to avoid malpractices. The varsity has already started testing exam tablets on a pilot basis and in the next few months, it will be implemented across all streams.
A digitised, paperless system for all administration work to minimise physical contact and foster administrative responsibility, establishing a new department for inter-linked departmental research, focus on capacity building, staff development programmes for the varsity and all affiliated faculty members and becoming a premiere medical institution in the coming decade are some of the goals.
“In its paperless pursuit, the university has also instructed all its colleges to register over 2.5 lakh students for face and voice recognition technology. A circular has been issued and colleges given three months. In a first of its kind, QR codes will also be printed on hall tickets to avoid impersonation during exams,” added Ramesh.
Research is being encouraged at undergraduate, postgraduate, faculty, and inter-disciplinary department levels, along with collaborative and translational work, added the VC. RGUHS has set up a corpus of Rs 2,000 crore and the interest drawn is used for research work.