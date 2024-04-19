Bengaluru RGUHS creates roadmap for 2025, aims for global tag

BENGALURU: The Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) is looking at a new vision plan that allows for holistic medical education, to enhance the quality of health sciences and take it to the global stage. With a focus on research, training and international collaboration, RGUHS wants to be known as a “research-oriented university” and global centre of excellence.

At a press meet, RGUHS Vice-Chancellor MK Ramesh emphasised that the vision plan is not just for 2025 but beyond it, with a state-of-the-art campus, and promotion of health tourism through hospitality. “The health sector will play a big role in the coming years and RGUHS wants to take a lead in it,” he added. At a workshop organised on Thursday with key leaders from the university, the agenda was to rethink RGUHS plans and develop a new roadmap.

Some priorities include creating a student-friendly and transparent system to avoid malpractices. The varsity has already started testing exam tablets on a pilot basis and in the next few months, it will be implemented across all streams.