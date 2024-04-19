BJP slams Karnataka government, demands action

BENGALURU: The BJP demanded stern action against miscreants who assaulted youth chanting “Jai Shri Ram” on Wednesday, and Leader of Opposition R Ashoka said that the government should register a sedition case against them, failing which they will protest, he warned.

He told reporters on Thursday that Hindus in Karnataka are living in fear because of the Congress government. “The government is giving support to Muslim fundamentalists. Ever since the Siddaramaiah government came to power in Karnataka, Muslim fundamentalists, people who raise pro-Pakistan slogans and follow Tipu’s ideologies have increased,” he said.

“When the entire country is celebrating Rama Navami, Muslim fundamentalists threatened Hindu youths to say ‘Allahu Akbar’ and not chant ‘Jai Shriram’. They even threatened to kill them. Are we living in Pakistan?” he asked. BJP state president BY Vijayendra said, “People are living in fear. Terrorist activities are happening in Karnataka. It looks like these forces are getting support from the state government... Such incidents will be happening until Congress government is there in Karnataka.”