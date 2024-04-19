Congress's Sowmya Reddy wants to make history as Bangalore's first woman MP

BENGALURU: Bangalore never had a woman member of Parliament, and Sowmya Reddy of Congress wants to make history.

Politics is not something new for the 41-year-old who had served as MLA of Jayanagar and was heart-broken when she lost by a mere 16 votes in her re-election bid in this city constituency in the Assembly elections last year.

She is taking on MP and BJP Youth Wing chief Tejasvi Surya in Bangalore South segment in the coming Lok Sabha elections.

Bangalore South is a BJP stronghold.

Late H N Ananth Kumar, who had served as Union Minister, had represented this segment for six consecutive terms from 1996.

But Sowmya -- daughter of senior Congress leader and Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy -- remains unperturbed.

The party, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shiva Kumar, who is also state Congress chief, have put their might behind herSowmya alleged that Surya, President of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, has not only spread hate and indulged in divisive politics since the last five years but also did not speak up for Karnataka in Parliament.