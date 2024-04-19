Four members of Gadag Municipal VP's family brutally murdered, probe on

GADAG: In the early hours of Friday, four family members were brutally murdered in Gadag. The heinous crime took place at the residence of Sunanda Bakale, the Vice President of the Gadag Betageri Municipal Council.

The deceased were identified as Karthik Bakale (27), Parashuram Hadimani (55), Lakshmi Hadimani (45) and Akanksha Hadimani (16).

It has been reported that Kartik, the son of the Bakale family, had his wedding scheduled for April 17, and their family members had gathered at their residence.

The criminals allegedly climbed onto the AC unit and entred into the first-floor, where they fatally attacked the family members.

Prakash Bakale, the house owner, is said to have immediately alerted the police as the miscreants ran away.