Four members of Gadag Municipal VP's family brutally murdered, probe on

GADAG: In the early hours of Friday, four family members were brutally murdered in Gadag. The heinous crime took place at the residence of Sunanda Bakale, the Vice President of the Gadag Betageri Municipal Council.
The deceased were identified as Karthik Bakale (27), Parashuram Hadimani (55), Lakshmi Hadimani (45) and Akanksha Hadimani (16).
It has been reported that Kartik, the son of the Bakale family, had his wedding scheduled for April 17, and their family members had gathered at their residence.
The criminals allegedly climbed onto the AC unit and entred into the first-floor, where they fatally attacked the family members.
Prakash Bakale, the house owner, is said to have immediately alerted the police as the miscreants ran away.
Following this, forsenic experts and dog squads arrived on Friday morning and collected samples at the crime scene.
Gadag SP B S Nemagouda, Additional M B Sankad and other officials visited Bakale house and the investigation is under process.
Law and Tourism minister H K Patil too visited Bakale’s house and enquired about the murder.
Prakash Bakale said, “Three family members from Koppal were sleeping on the ground floor, along with my son Karthik. Upon hearing the noise, we immediately contacted the authorities. The miscreants ran away upon hearing my voice. If we had opened the door, they would have killed us too.”.
Gadag Superintendent of police B S Nemagouda said, “Four people were killed at Prakash Bakale’s house. We are investigating the case and the murders happened between 2 am to 3 am”.
The reason for the murder is yet to be ascertained.