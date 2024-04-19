Gaming addict held for stealing SIM, credit cards in Karnataka

MYSURU: In a tale that blends the allure of online gaming with the darker shades of crime, the arrest of a 31-year-old man in Mysuru has uncovered a web of theft and deceit stretching across cities.

Pradeep, a resident of Muddbeeranahundi in T Narasipur taluk of Mysuru district, whose quest for quick riches led him down a path of illegal schemes.

Pradeep’s alleged addiction to online Rummy became a gateway to nefarious activities. Posing as a harmless guest in PG accommodations, Pradeep would weave a web of deceit, befriending unsuspecting inmates before striking when they least expect it.

His modus operandi was as cunning as it was audacious. Under the cover of night or during moments of solitude, Pradeep would pilfer credit cards and SIM cards from sleeping or bathing victims.

These became his tools for financial exploitation, with Pradeep allegedly depositing substantial sums into online Rummy games, hoping to turn virtual cards into tangible wealth. Based on complaints, CEN police inspector Prasanna Kumar under the guidance of DCP Mutthuraju and Devaraja ACP Shantha Mallappa and others took him to custody.