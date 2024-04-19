‘Government, guarantees will steer me to a solid victory,’ says Congress's Rajeev Gowda

After a couple of weeks of campaigning, what is your gut feeling?

We will have a very solid victory. The confidence comes from the kind of election machine in the party, with six powerful leaders, including ministers Byrati Suresh and Krishna Byre Gowda, BJP MLA S T Somashekar putting in all efforts. We will get a spectacular lead in Pulikeshinagar. In Malleswaram, where we are relatively weak, the party workers’ enthusiasm I witnessed in roadshows is incredible.

You are pitted against a central minister...

It doesn’t make a difference as Shobhakka did not make any impression as a minister. Tell me about her contributions. She had no concern for farmers who were hit by drought. BJP has a habit of bringing people from outside as there is no homegrown talent. This time they were forced to shift her here because there were huge protests against her with ‘Go Back’ slogans that indicate massive anti-incumbency because of non-delivery. But replacing one person with another (Sadananda Gowda) with the worst track record means BJP has taken Bangalore North for granted. People will teach them a lesson. Congress selected a ‘mannina maga’ (son of the soil) like me. I am ‘mane maga’ here as I have relatives and extended family members. People give me a lot of affection.

Will BJP’s internal bickering help you?

Of course, it’s a blessing in disguise. The party chose me as a person who can get votes from the other side, the BJP. Yes, I am trying capitalising through standard political activity. Any right-thinking BJP voter who cares for development will vote for me.