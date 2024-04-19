Karnataka: Girl murdered on Hubballi College campus

HUBBALLI: A 24-year-old student was stabbed to death on the campus of BVB College here on Thursday.

Neha Hiremath, daughter of Congress corporator from Hubballi Niranjan Hiremath, was coming out of the college after writing her examination when Mohammed Fayaz of Soudatti in Belagavi district stabbed her several times.

The Hubballi-Dharwad police arrested Fayaz and recovered the knife with which he stabbed Neha. Although, Neha was rushed to the KIMS Hhospital immediately by her classmates and teachers, doctors there declared her brought dead. Fayaz studied BCA at BVB College along with Neha and they were “close to each other”, according to sources.

Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner Renuka Sukumar said the accused has given a statement that he was in love with Neha. Further investigations are on, she added. Police sources said Neha was a first year MCA student of BVB College. Fayaz was in love with Neha and wanted to marry her. But she was against it.

It is said that Fayaz expressed his anguish when Neha stopped coming to the college and also stopped receiving his calls and messages.

It is learnt that the college management summoned the parents of Neha and Fayaz last year after the news of they “being close to each other” went viral. After this, Neha stopped coming to the college. Union minister Pralhad Joshi met Neha’s parents and relatives at the KIMS hospital.