Karnataka: Raghavendra, wife have assets worth Rs 73.41 crore

SHIVAMOGGA: Sitting MP and BJP candidate for Shivamogga, BY Raghavendra, has declared that he and his wife, Tejaswini, have assets worth Rs 73.41 crore.

According to the affidavit he submitted along with his nomination papers in Shivamogga on Thursday, their total assets have increased by about Rs 6 crore compared to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Raghavendra has declared movable assets worth Rs 31.09 crore in his name and Rs 2.95 crore in the name of his wife, Tejaswini.

Raghavendra, the son of former chief minister and BJP strongman, BS Yediyurappa, has invested about Rs 9 crore in various businesses and industries. His immovable assets, including agricultural and non-agricultural land as well as commercial and residential buildings, are worth Rs 24.76 crore in his name and Rs 14.90 crore in his wife’s name.

The couple has total liabilities of Rs 13.61 crore.

Raghavendra has given a loan of Rs 5.49 crore to his wife, Rs 85 lakh to his brother BY Vijayendra, who is the state BJP chief, Rs 65 lakh to his son Bhagath, and Rs 85 lakh to his other son Subash.

Raghavendra owns an Ambassador car worth Rs 1 lakh, a Toyota Fortuner worth Rs 41.32 lakh, and a tractor worth Rs 2.45 lakh.

Raghavendra has declared that he possesses gold, diamonds, silver, and precious stones worth Rs 98.83 lakh, and his wife Tejaswini owns gold and other ornaments worth Rs 1.13 crore.

Raghavendra is a graduate in business management and faces two criminal cases pending against him. He is also an agriculturist, educationist and a businessman. Tejaswini is an educationist and into business too. As per the affidavit, Raghavendra has cash of Rs 33,291 while his wife Tejaswini has cash of Rs 9,39,109.