Karnataka: With sitting BJP MP Karadi in Congress, GOP looks to win Koppal

HUBBALLI: It is a battle of issues in Koppal, one of the backward districts of Karnataka, for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. For the last three consecutive general elections, the BJP has been winning the seat, and this time the Congress is hoping to change the game.

While the BJP has fielded a new face, Dr Basavaraj Kyavater, the Congress has fielded Rajashekar Hitnal for the second time. A medical doctor, Kyavater is the son of the former ML of Kushtagi, Sharanappa. On the other hand, the Congress is depending on the Hitnal family and has fielded Rajashekar whose brother Raghavendra is the current MLA of Koppal.

The eight Assembly segments in Koppal Lok Sabha constituencies include two segments -- Maski and Sindhanur-- from Raichur district and Shiraguppa from Ballari district.

The other segments include Kanakagiri, Gangavati, Kusthagi, Yelburga, and Koppal. While Congress won six segments in the 2023 Assembly polls, the BJP has two MLAs, including Gali Janardhana Reddy, who merged his KRPP with the saffron party recently.

Two-time BJP MP Sanganna Karadi, who was denied a ticket, has now joined hands with the Congress. While this was being considered an advantage to the Congress, the BJP is expected to gain support after Reddy joined them.