Karnataka: With sitting BJP MP Karadi in Congress, GOP looks to win Koppal

HUBBALLI: It is a battle of issues in Koppal, one of the backward districts of Karnataka, for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. For the last three consecutive general elections, the BJP has been winning the seat, and this time the Congress is hoping to change the game.
While the BJP has fielded a new face, Dr Basavaraj Kyavater, the Congress has fielded Rajashekar Hitnal for the second time. A medical doctor, Kyavater is the son of the former ML of Kushtagi, Sharanappa. On the other hand, the Congress is depending on the Hitnal family and has fielded Rajashekar whose brother Raghavendra is the current MLA of Koppal.
The eight Assembly segments in Koppal Lok Sabha constituencies include two segments -- Maski and Sindhanur-- from Raichur district and Shiraguppa from Ballari district.
The other segments include Kanakagiri, Gangavati, Kusthagi, Yelburga, and Koppal. While Congress won six segments in the 2023 Assembly polls, the BJP has two MLAs, including Gali Janardhana Reddy, who merged his KRPP with the saffron party recently.
Two-time BJP MP Sanganna Karadi, who was denied a ticket, has now joined hands with the Congress. While this was being considered an advantage to the Congress, the BJP is expected to gain support after Reddy joined them.
The Congress is making all-out efforts to get back its seat in Koppal while the BJP is confident of winning under Modi wave. But both candidates are expected to showcase the achievements of their respective governments. While the BJP candidate is expected to put forward Prime Minister Narendra Modi to seek votes, the Congress candidate is riding on the five guarantees announced by the Siddaramiah government.
The voting share is mainly divided into two large communities-- Lingayats and Kurubas--who are in equal numbers.
The major issues facing the constituency include water problems for drinking and irrigation, atrocities against Dalits, a lack of tourism infrastructure, and incomplete railway projects.
The voters here have complaints about both parties as the Anjanadri shrine, which is the birthplace of Lord Hanuman, remains neglected. While Anjanadri becomes a poll issue, the parties forget its development after the elections, say voters.
The BJP workers are now demanding the Congress show where the Rs 100 crore sanctioned for Anjanadri during the state budget has gone. Similarly, the Congress is demanding what happened to Rs 135 crore announced for the development of the Anjanadri shrine in the budget presented by former CM Basavaraj Bommai.
For many years, the politicians from this region have been promising several railway projects, but none of them have seen the light of the day. Despite having a BJP MP in 2024 and 2019, hardly any Central projects were implemented here. Sanganna Karadi had openly criticised the Centre for indulging in corruption through the Jal Jeevan Mission programme. His statements had gone viral and had brought embarrassment to the party.
The people of Koppal have been demanding dedicated trains connecting different destinations, but their demands have not been met. Several parts of the constituency reel under water shortage during every summer. It is now in the hands of voters who will decide the fate of candidates on May 7.