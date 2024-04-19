Political circles abuzz as Darshan campaigns for Congress in Karnataka's Mandya

MYSURU: The political landscape of Mandya has been witnessing a steady stream of celebrity endorsements ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Now, the spotlight is on popular Kannada actor Darshan whose unexpected campaign for Congress candidate Star Chandru in Alagur, Purigali and Kirigavalu has sent ripples through political circles.

Considering Darshan’s association with Mandya’s sitting MP Sumalatha Ambareesh and his past engagements against the JDS, his endorsement of the Congress candidate has intrigued political watchers.

Speaking during the campaign, Darshan emphasised on supporting individuals over parties, saying friendship comes first for him. With Darshan’s charismatic appeal on his side, Star Chandru’s candidacy received a boost as was evident in the enthusiastic reception from fans and party activists during the campaign trail.

Meanwhile, JDS youth unit state president Nikhil Kumaraswamy’s spirited defense of his party’s integrity amidst Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s assertions added another layer to the political discourse.

“(JDS state president) HD Kumaraswamy’s relentless campaigning in Mandya villages, despite the scorching sun, highlighted the stakes involved in the electoral battle. His track record as chief minister, including farm loan waivers and irrigation projects, formed the cornerstone of his appeal to voters, emphasizing continuity and experience in governance,” he said.