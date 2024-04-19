Prajwal failed to address problems of Hassan: Karnataka Women's Congress Chief Pushpa Amarnath

HASSAN: Women Congress Wing state president Pushpa Amarnath on Thursday claimed that NDA alliance candidate Prajwal Revanna failed to provide justice for the people of Hassan, by not focusing on the burning issues of the district.

Addressing reporters here, she said Prajwal has also failed to draw the attention of government departments on the issues. Though elected as MP for the constituency in 2019, he has reportedly been silent on several issues for the last five years years, and has begun visiting local villages only a few months before the elections.

Brushing aside the ‘Modi Wave’ in the country, Pushpa said the people are unhappy with the alleged anti-poor policies of the Centre. Coming down heavily on former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy for allegedly airing controversial remarks against women, while criticising the Congress guarantees, she said the women have understood his mentality about women.

The Congress has lodged a complaint with the Women’s Commission in this regard.

Criticising the BJP-JDS alliance, she said it would be better to remove the word “secular” from the regional party’s name, since it has completely failed to protect its ethics. She also claimed that the JDS would be uprooted from the state in future, completely rejected by the people.