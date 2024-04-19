Priyanka confident of victory with big margin in Karnataka's Chikkodi LS constituency

BELAGAVI: Without much pomp and pageantry, Congress candidate for Chikkodi Lok Sabha constituency, Priyanka Jarkiholi, submitted her nomination papers at the Returning Office in Chikkodi on Thursday.

Her father and Belagavi district minister Satish Jarkiholi, Athani MLA Laxman Savadi, minister Laxmi Hebbalkar, and others accompanied the candidate.

“I am very happy as I am the first granddaughter in our big family to contest the election. I am confident that the people of the constituency will support and elect me with a huge margin,” Priyanka said,

“We have introduced a new and young face in this election. We hope to garner good support from the people and will achieve victory. There is no point in showing off strength in the rally as all Congress leaders in the district are united and will achieve victory,” Satish added. “Congress has given chance to young leaders in Chikkodi and Belagavi seats. Tickets have been given to categories of scheduled tribes, Lingayats, and Marathas in districts in view of social justice. This factor will be useful for us. There are no rebels in Congress. Our candidates will achieve victory with a good lead,” Hebbalkar said.

Savadi said, “We have started conducting meetings at district, taluk and village levels and will meet every voter. Citizens are not going to vote based on caste. They will analyse the 10 years of governance and will also contemplate on the five guarantee schemes before choosing the right candidate.”