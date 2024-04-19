Raghavendra files papers, HDK, BSY sure of his win in Karnataka

SHIVAMOGGA: State JDS president and former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy said on Thursday that the BJP-JDS alliance in the past had provided good governance to the people of Karnataka. Addressing a public meeting here after NDA candidate BY Raghavendra filed his nomination, Kumaraswamy said that the three-time MP would win the upcoming elections too if the mammoth procession is of any indication.

Shivamogga goes to the polls on May 7

Calling the Congress government in the state a “pickpocket government,” Kumaraswamy said that the manifesto of the Grand Old Party has promised Rs 1 lakh to every woman in the country, which will cost the exchequer Rs 75 lakh crore. “But the country’s budget is only Rs 45 lakh crore. So, the people have to be aware of this fact,” he said. The Congress leaders, too, are confident that they will not come to power, he ridiculed.

Speaking on the occasion, former CM BS Yediyurappa called upon the people to vote for the BJP and thereby strengthen the hands of PM Narendra Modi.

“After witnessing this mammoth procession, I am definite that Raghavendra will win the election by a margin of more than 3 lakh votes. Victory is certain. Former PM HD Deve Gowda and PM Modi have joined hands, which has given immense strength to the BJP. This strength would result in the NDA winning all 28 constituencies in Karnataka,” he said. Raghavendra, the incumbent MP, is the son of Yediyurappa. Former CM Basavaraj Bommai, former ministers C T Ravi, Byrati Basavaraj, Araga Jnanendra, and others were present.