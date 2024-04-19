Rogue elephant captured near Belur in Karnataka

HASSAN: The forest department captured a 35-year-old rouge elephant --Karadi -- after an operation that lasted for two hours from a coffee estate near Vatehalli of Belur taluk on Thursday.

The elephant had created panic among the villagers in Belur and Sakleshpur taluks. Eight tamed elephants including Abhimanyu, Sugriva, Dhananjaya, Prashanta, Bheema, Harsha, Ashwathama and Mahendra along with veterinarians and members of the elephant task force were involved in the rescue operation.

The elephant was transported to an elephant camp. The elephant operation was supervised by chief conservator of forests R Ravishankar under the direction of principal and chief conservator of forests Subash K Malkhade, additional principal and chief conservator of forests Pushkar Kumar and additional principal conservator of forests Manoj.