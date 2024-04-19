Section 144 imposed in Kodagu's Siddapura over death of a BJP worker

MADIKERI: Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) was imposed at Siddapura in Kodagu as the situation remained tense over the death of a BJP worker. MLAs and other political leaders visited the spot where an increased police force was deployed at the region to control any untoward incident.

A BJP worker involved in election canvassing work died in a hit and run case at Valnuru Tyagathuru near Siddapura and prohibition orders were passed to control any untoward communal clashes. The victim, Ramappa was run over by a speeding car and killed on the spot.

He was actively involved in campaigning for BJP. The accused driver, Arshad of Kambibane village was nabbed and handed over to the police. Another accused, Saukath is absconding. Following this, tense situation spread across Siddapura limits even as BJP leaders from across the district rushed to the spot during late night on Thursday.

Meanwhile, hundreds of BJP workers blocked the road and sat in protest on Friday morning demanding immediate compensation release by the state for the victim’s family. Hundreds of BJP workers backed by Hindu activists protested demanding a sanction of Rs 25 lakh to the victim’s family even as they demanded stringent actions against the culprits.

The protestors shouted slogans against the state government and demanded the presence of DC Venkat Raja to hand over the compensation immediately. They refused to shift the dead body of Ramappa from the mortuary even as the protest continued for over two hours.

Meanwhile, SP K Ramarajan spoke to the protestors and informed them that DC was in the election commission meeting. He assured to release the compensation. Nevertheless, the protests continued even as former minister CT Ravi and Mysuru-Kodagu LS BJP candidate Yaduveer Wadiyar joined in with the demonstrators. CT Ravi declared to release Rs 10 lakh compensation to the victim’s family from BJP.

“After Congress came into power in the state, BJP workers are being targeted unnecessarily. Love Jihad is on the rise and in one day, four assaults on Hindus have been reported in the state. A stringent investigation must be led into Ramappa’s death,” Ravi demanded.

He cautioned of state-wide protests in case of loose investigations into the case. He also declared compensation from the party to the other two BJP workers who were injured in the accident.

Meanwhile, when Madikeri MLA Dr Mantar Gowda tried to condole the family, he was stopped by BJP workers who demanded immediate declaration of compensation. Police intervened and ensured the safety of MLA while Virajpet MLA AS Ponnanna also visited the victim’s family and assured of compensation. Over 300 police were flown into Siddapura to control any untoward incident.

Meanwhile, DC Venkat Raja visited the spot during noon hours and said, “As election code of conduct is in existence and keeping in mind the safety of the residents, section 144 has been imposed for a day. A proposal will be forwarded to the state to release compensation to the victim.”