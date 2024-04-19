Senior Karnataka BJP leader and former Minister Malikayya Guttedar joins Congress

BENGALURU: Former Minister and BJP leader Malikayya Guttedar on Friday joined the Congress.

The six-time MLA from Afzalpur in Kalaburagi district has been upset with the induction of his brother Nithin Guttedar into the BJP.

M Y Patil from Congress had won the seat in the 2023 Assembly election, in which Malikayya Guttedar had finished third behind Nithin, who contested as an independent.

The 67-year-old Malikayya Guttedar had been criticising BJP veteran and former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and his son B Y Vijayendra who is BJP state president after his brother's move.