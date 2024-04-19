Tigress suspected to have killed estate worker captured in Kodagu

MADIKERI: The tigress suspected to have been involved in the recent killing of an estate labourer was captured in Kodagu on Friday. Over 70 foresters took part in the mission.

On Thursday, an estate labourer from Assam, Mohisir Rehman (50), was killed in the tiger attack near a farmland at Nittur village of South Kodagu. The incident led to protests from farmers and villagers even as they demanded the immediate capture of the tiger.

Following this, the forest department took immediate action and a total of 76 foresters were involved in the combing and capture mission, which began early on Friday morning. “We had placed camera traps across the conflict area and a tiger was spotted roaming across the conflict zone. The photographs of the conflict tiger were matched even as permission was sought for its capture,” confirmed Jaganath, Virajpet DCF.

He added that the tiger was first seen at Kallala limits of Nagarahole Tiger Reserve. Forest department veterinarian Dr Ramesh subsequently tranquilized the tiger. Jaganath confirmed that the 11-year-old tigress has injury marks on its left leg and has been rehabilitated to the wildlife rescue center at Koorgalli, where it is being treated.

CCF Manoj Tripati, Virajpet MLA AS Ponnanna and other officials visited the spot even as the villagers staged a protest demanding respite from the growing human-wildlife conflict. A compensation of Rs 15 lakh was handed over to the victim’s family. The DCF confirmed that the victim’s wife will also be handed over Rs 4000 monthly pension amount.