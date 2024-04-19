Vishwanath calls CM Siddaramaiah ungrateful, opportunist

MYSURU: BJP MLC AH Vishwanath criticised Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and called him an “ungrateful man who lacks gratitude”.

Speaking to the media here on Thursday, Vishwanath recalled Siddaramaiah’s political resurgence through Khalimullah Khan’s support and later failing to recognise his role. “Khan, a former Congress member, received backing from the then chief minister HD Kumaraswamy, during the 2006 Chamundeshwari by-election.

Despite Kumaraswamy’s support, Khan eventually sided with the Congress due to the intervention of party leaders. However, Siddaramaiah, who had held the CM’s post twice, neglected Khan’s contributions. Such ingratitude characterises Siddaramaiah, who belongs to a clique of leaders known for abandoning their benefactors once they attain power,” Vishwanath alleged.

Responding to recent remarks by Kumaraswamy regarding women on Congress guarantees, Vishwanath challenged Siddaramaiah’s selective outrage, referencing a past incident involving the CM’s inappropriate behaviour towards a woman during a public meeting in Gargeshwari.

Regarding his political affiliations, Vishwanath clarified that technically, he is a BJP MLC nominated by the Governor, but underscored his association with multiple parties, including Congress and JDS. “I always criticised the wrongs done by leaders from all factions without bias,” he said.

Vishwanath also criticised the Congress for playing the Vokkaliga caste card in the Mysuru Lok Sabha constituency. “In the previous Lok Sabha election, there was Congress-JDS coalition government in the state. As coalition candidate, former prime minister HD Deve Gowda wanted to contest from the Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha segment. But Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar gave ticket to Kuruba leader CH Vijayshankar, which resulted in Gowda contesting from Tumakuru and losing. Congress is responsible for Gowda’s defeat,” he said.

Finally, Vishwanath questioned Siddaramaiah’s motives in visiting BJP MP V Srinivasa Prasad’s house.