Vote for the best of your own free will: BBMP chief tells students

BENGALURU: District Election Officer and BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath told students that every young voter is an election ambassador and they should vote without any inducement.

Addressing students at MS Ramaiah Medical College as part of ‘Our Walk Towards Polling Booth’ campaign, Girinath said voters should choose and vote for the best candidate of their own free will without being subjected to any inducements. He said eligible voters should know about the candidate of their constituency and cast their precious vote. “If you don’t want to vote for any candidate, then you can vote for NOTA. The attitude of ‘nothing will change with our one vote’ should be changed and everyone should vote,” said Girinath.

BBMP, MS Ramaiah Medical College and Voters Literacy Club together are heading the campaign to ensure more votes are polled in the general election for three Lok Sabha constituencies in the city.