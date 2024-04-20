Actress Harshika Poonacha posts video of facing road rage in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: In a road rage incident, actress Harshika Poonacha and her husband Bhuvann Ponnannaa along with their other family members reportedly had a horrific experience when they had gone for dinner to a restaurant in Fraser Town.

The actress posted the experience on social media, alleging that the gang tried to snatch her husband’s gold chain and also damaged their car. She stated that they faced the problem for speaking in Kannada, and even shared a video of the incident and photographs, questioning how safe are locals in Bengaluru.

Sharing the incident that happened a couple of days ago on Mosque Road in Pulakeshinagar in Fraser Town on Friday, she narrated that two men suddenly appeared near the driver’s seat window and started arguing that the vehicle was very big and could touch them if it moved suddenly.

“My husband ignored it, saying ‘innu move maadilwalla side bidi’ (we haven’t moved at all, please make way). He moved the vehicle ahead a little, by then the two men started abusing him and my family in their language, saying these Kannada people should be taught a lesson and even tried to hit him on the face,” her post stated.

Around 20-30 people gathered around their car and two of them tried to snatch her husband’s gold chain, she alleged. The gang allegedly started damaging the vehicle. She stated that the gang had a problem that we were talking in Kannada and also told them to “keep your Kannada style to yourself”. Most of them spoke either Hindi, Urdu or broken Kannada, she added.

She then contacted an inspector she was acquainted with, after which the gang disappeared. She stated that her attempt to get help from an ASI who was standing nearby went in vain as he was busy drinking juice.