Bengaluru gets rain after 147 days of dry weather

BENGALURU: The city’s long wait for rain has ended. The first showers of the season on the outskirts on Friday brought joy to citizens, who posted videos of rain and gusty winds on social media. The good news: More thundershowers forecast for the city and outskirts on Saturday evening. After a series of disappointing setbacks, and 147 days of dry weather, the rain brought hope that the city would cool down.

While only some parts of the city experienced light rainfall measuring 8-10mm, the showers have brought relief across the city, which had turned into a heat island.

Although rain gauges of India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported no rainfall, those of the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) in the outskirts recorded only light rain until 8.30pm Friday. Kengeri recorded 1mm of rain, while Cholanayakanahalli, Chunchukuppe and Sulikere in Bengaluru North each got 9mm, and Sulenahalli in Bengaluru South recorded 8mm of rain.

The IMD says the weather will be partly cloudy, with rain or thundershowers towards Saturday evening.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be around 36 and 23 degrees Celsius, respectively, for the next 48 hours.