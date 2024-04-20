BJP trying to get Governor’s rule in Karnataka, claims DK Shivakumar

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC president DK Shivakumar on Friday alleged that the BJP has hatched a conspiracy to impose Governor’s rule in the state by creating an impression that there is a law and order problem. “The law and order of the state is sound, but the BJP is blaming the government,” he claimed, replying to the BJP’s allegation that deterioration of law and order in the state was the reason for the Neha Hiremath murder case.

“Leader of the Opposition Ashoka and BJP are playing out a drama to get Governor’s rule imposed. We will not allow it to happen,” he said. Legal action will be taken against the culprits in the murder case impartially, he added.

Asked about former CM Basavaraj Bommai’s statement that Karnataka will become another Bihar, Shivakumar hit back that many such crimes had taken place during Bommai’s tenure as chief minister too. “Regardless of the government in power, these incidents happen for personal reasons. But law and order has not deteriorated. We don’t interfere as the police will do their job,” he clarified.