BJP trying to get Governor’s rule in Karnataka, claims DK Shivakumar

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC president DK Shivakumar on Friday alleged that the BJP has hatched a conspiracy to impose Governor’s rule in the state by creating an impression that there is a law and order problem. “The law and order of the state is sound, but the BJP is blaming the government,” he claimed, replying to the BJP’s allegation that deterioration of law and order in the state was the reason for the Neha Hiremath murder case.
“Leader of the Opposition Ashoka and BJP are playing out a drama to get Governor’s rule imposed. We will not allow it to happen,” he said. Legal action will be taken against the culprits in the murder case impartially, he added.
Asked about former CM Basavaraj Bommai’s statement that Karnataka will become another Bihar, Shivakumar hit back that many such crimes had taken place during Bommai’s tenure as chief minister too. “Regardless of the government in power, these incidents happen for personal reasons. But law and order has not deteriorated. We don’t interfere as the police will do their job,” he clarified.
‘Biased ECI sending notices’
Taking a dig at the Election Commission of India (ECI), Shivakumar alleged that it is biased and is issuing notices to him, but avoids acting against the BJP and former CM HD Kumaraswamy. He alleged that the BJP’s social media handle, besides twisting his speeches, has been calling him and his brother, Bangalore Rural MP DK Suresh, ‘goondas’ and ‘Kothwal brothers’. He claimed that he and his brother had no association with Kothwal, the anti-social element of the ‘80s. “There is no document in public domain to establish whether me or my brother were associated with Kothwal, as claimed by BJP leaders,” he clarified.
“Kumaraswamy, while addressing a political rally, had questioned mine and my brother’s lineage, but has stated that he knows the members of my family and our earnings,” Shivakumar alleged. In a letter to the Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka, he alleged that the BJP and Kumaraswamy violated the model code of conduct, and sought action against the BJP state chief, social media chief and Kumaraswamy. The commission has not taken action though the KPCC legal cell lodged a complaint on April 13, he alleged.
“The commission has issued notices to me based on opposition parties’ complaints, suo motu and also Delhi-based BJP leaders’ social media posts,” he alleged, and appealed to the commission to instruct officials to act without bias.