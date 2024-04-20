BWSSB to provide 10 MLD of treated water for construction work in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: In a significant development aimed at addressing the water needs of construction projects, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) announced its readiness to supply 10 Million Litres per Day (MLD) of treated water.

The initiative comes as a boon to the construction sector, ensuring uninterrupted progress while promoting sustainable water usage practices, said BWSSB chairman Ram Prasath Manohar.

He emphasized the board’s commitment to deliver high-quality treated water for construction purposes. He also directed the Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI) to provide a comprehensive report, detailing water demand necessary for ongoing construction activities.

Manohar underscored the importance of a detailed report on zone-wise availability of treated water, demonstrating the board’s commitment to tailored solutions for diverse water needs.