Congress lying about Karnataka not receiving funds: Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi

BENGALURU: Communal violence, criminality, and corruption are the three Cs the Congress stands for. Hence, it falls upon the BJP to come into the battlefield and fight these challenges, said Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture Meenakshi Lekhi, during her interaction with women advocates and law practitioners in Bengaluru on Friday.

“Only under the BJP’s rule has Karnataka received the highest allocation in all central schemes. This emphasis is because we aim for it to become a saturation state, particularly given Bengaluru’s significant institutions like HAL and ISRO,” she claimed. However, a sinister furtive campaign is on, through which the Congress is suggesting that it generates revenue but does not receive adequate returns, which is a blatant falsehood. The system operates on tax devolution principles, Meenakshi added.

People of the country have chosen a BJP government, whose policies are to weave people together. We have managed to increase the Union budget to nearly 20 lakh crore, she asserted.

Until 2014, there were 11 crore bank accounts, including business accounts, in the country, with a population of 120 crore, he added. PM Modi addressed the loopholes by introducing GST to streamline the tax system, the minister remarked during her interaction with BJP leaders, including MP Sumalatha Ambareesh.