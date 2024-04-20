'Dummy' candidates spice up Karnataka LS polls; fake Rahul Gandhi, PS Yaurappa among the list

MYSURU: A list of dummy candidates with stark similarity to several big shots including Rahul Gandhi, BS Yediyurappa and HD Revanna have made into the political arena of Karnataka's Lok Sabha elections.

In what may seem like a harmless coincidence lies the age old tactic of the Indian politics to confuse and mislead the voters inside the election booths.

In Karnataka, PS Yaurappa, HD Revanna and even a dummy 'Rahul Gandhi' have made into the list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha elections.

As the stage is set for the April 26 elections, the presence of these 'dummy candidates' alongside the genuine candidates has created a wave of confusion among voters.

In constituencies like Chikkaballapura, where the battle is intense between BJP's Dr Sudhakar and Congress candidate Rakshana Ramaiah, the appearance of 'dummy candidates' with similar names like Sudhakar N and D Sudhakar adds an extra layer of intrigue to the electoral mix.

Similarly, in Bengaluru Rural, names like Manjunath K, Manjunath C, and C N Manjunatha vie for attention amidst the showdown between BJP’s Dr C N Manjunatha and Congress candidate D K Suresh.