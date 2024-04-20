Electric air taxis may serve Bengaluru in couple of years

NEW DELHI/BENGALURU: Get ready to travel from Central Delhi (Connaught Place) to Gurugram in Haryana in just 7 minutes as InterGlobe Enterprises, the promoter group of IndiGo, and US-based Archer Aviation will be launching their all-electric air taxi service in India in 2026. The cost of this 7-minute flight could be Rs 2,000-3,000 per passenger.

Similar services will be launched in Mumbai and Bengaluru to start with. Explaining the trends of the Indian aviation space, with regard to such a concept, a Bengaluru-based aviation expert, on condition of anonymity, said, “This may be a concept in the non-scheduled segment, which includes charter flights, medical aviation, private flights, etc. A shorter-distance electric aircraft may make sense in the long run, but time will explain its feasibility in the Indian scenario.”

Aircraft certification process at advanced stage

IGE and Archer had in November 2023 formed a partnership in which they had planned to finance the purchase of up to 200 of Archer’s electric take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft – Midnight - for the Indian market.

The 200 planes, each with 12 rotors, will cost around $1 billion. The aircraft can carry four passengers and a pilot. It is fitted with a six-battery pack, which gets fully charged in 30-40 minutes, and a one-minute charge broadly translates to one minute of flight.