Going gets tough for Tejasvi in Bengaluru South

BENGALURU: Tejasvi Surya is a powerful orator and the national president of the BJP Yuva Morcha. Yet, the sitting Bengaluru South MP hasn’t campaigned elsewhere yet, as he is facing a really tough fight. His challenger is Congress candidate Sowmya Reddy, daughter of state transport minister Ramalinga Reddy, a party heavyweight.

Speculation is rife that hawala cash is flowing like water in this prestigious constituency. When Election Commission officials recently seized Rs 1.4 crore from a car, Sowmya blamed the BJP. Tejaswi Surya (33) promptly lobbed the ball back demanding an impartial probe. This political potboiler will reach its climax on April 26, when voters will give their verdict.

Ramalinga Reddy represents BTM Layout in the assembly. Sowmya was elected Jayanagara MLA in 2018 by failed to retain it by a whisker in 2023.