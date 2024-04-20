INTERVIEW | BJP’s internal feud will explode after LS polls, says Laxman Savadi

Responding to a question, he said given the ground situation and the pulse of the people in the state ahead of the election, the Congress is certain to gain an upper hand. The Congress has a target of winning at least 20 out of 28 seats in the state with more seats in North Karnataka region, he added.

Savadi said in North Karnataka, the Congress is set to win Bidar, Kalaburagi, Raichur, Vijayapura, Bagalkot, Belagavi, Chikkodi and Karwar. “The BJP will lose many seats. Let them win the Shivamogga seat first,’’ he added.

On why he thinks the Congress has better chances of winning more seats this time, Savadi said the people are upset with the failures of the BJP government at the Centre in the last 10 years. At the same time, people are impressed by the Congress government’s guarantee schemes in Karnataka. “The common masses are happy with the guarantees. About 80 to 85 per cent of the women are ready to vote for the Congress in the state, happy over the guarantee schemes,’’ he said.

When asked whether the Modi factor will help the BJP win the coming election, he said the Modi wave had totally waned. “The ground situation is different today. Before it came to power at the Centre, the BJP leadership said it would expand the so-called ‘Gujarat Model’ to the entire country. To come to power, the BJP planted many other things in people’s minds assuring them of linking rivers in India, bringing back black money from foreign banks, depositing Rs 15 lakh in every bank account, doubling farmers income, etc. It failed to fulfil the promises,’’ Savadi said.

“Sangh Parivar activist Chakravarti Sulibele was on a hectic campaign before Modi became the PM. He had said once the black money was brought back to India by the Modi government, roads across the country would become gold-plated. Sulibele also had said bullet trains which were run in Japan and China could start in India and after which it is possible to reach Delhi from Belagavi city within two hours. Sulibele also claimed dollar rates would be lower than the Indian rupee and gas could be given through pipelines, Savadi said, adding that people found out that none of the promises made by the BJP were fulfilled in the last 10 years. “I am hopeful that the Congress will reach the target of 20 seats in the state,’’ he said.

About his future in state politics, Savadi indicated that he is hopeful of entering the cabinet of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah after the Lok Sabha election. In the backdrop of the “hasty decision” by Shettar to return to the BJP, Savadi said, “You need to have some patience. I joined the Congress recently and I am not supposed to expect too much so soon. You need to complete the work given to you before claiming the salary. Who will give you the salary before you deliver,’’ he said.