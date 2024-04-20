INTERVIEW | Even Rahul Gandhi knows I.N.D.I.A is not winning: Karnataka BJP leader Vijayendra

BJP state president BY Vijayendra says Congress leaders are under an illusion and think they can convince the voters by talking about guarantees. “People are intelligent. They will easily differentiate between the state and the national elections,” Vijayendra told Ramu Patil of The New Indian Express. Excerpts.

Is BJP’s claim of winning all 28 seats realistic?

Despite the Congress’s so-called guarantee schemes, people want Narendra Modi to again become the PM. That is the mood in all constituencies, including Bangalore Rural which was won by Congress in the last elections. People want change in that constituency. The Modi wave and Dr CN Manjunath’s candidature will help BJP. I have traveled extensively in all 28 Lok Sabha segments, there is no constituency where it is not possible for us to win. People are clearly with the BJP.

Congress says the BJP is trying to create a false impression that it will fall flat after the polls……

If the Congress was so confident of their victory in the state or at the national level, they wouldn’t have promised Rs 1 lakh each to woman in their manifesto. Their manifesto itself shows they will not win the polls. In the state, if the Congress was so confident of their performance in the last 10 months, around 10-15 ministers would have contested the LS polls. Not a single minister dared to contest. That was because of Narendra Modi’s popularity. Congress leaders are under an illusion and think they can convince the voters by talking about guarantees. People are intelligent and they will easily differentiate between the state and the national elections. Even Rahul Gandhi will agree that I.N.D.I.A will not come to power. If he was so confident, he would have contested from Amethi and not Wayanad.

Congress says if BJP was confident of winning 370 or 400 seats, why did it have to forge an alliance with JDS?

What is more important than the reason for the alliance is that even after 10 years of the NDA government, the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has improved. That shows that so much faith has been reposed in Modi’s leadership. Do we say ‘no’, if former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda says Modi should again become the PM and wants to be part of NDA? Look at I.N.D.I.A bloc. They have all come together to protect themselves, and there is no national interest.