IPL cricket team RCB takes up revival of two lakes in Benglauru

BENGALURU: The Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket team--Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Go Green Initiative undertook the task of reviving three city lakes. According to a report by the India Cares Foundation, RCB carried out restoration works in two major lakes in the city and has added civic amenities to another. Besides, Ittgalpura and Sadenahalli lakes were developed and desilted under the Lake Improvement Works Project and help from Friends of Lakes experts.

The report stated that the lakes were selected because they were situated in highly water-stressed areas, with borewell depths ranging from 1000-1500 feet. These areas also largely depended on groundwater and surface water and lacked access to Cauvery River water.